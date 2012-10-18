Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is the era of cheap food at an end?
The US is facing the challenge of producing food for more and more people while facing problems such as drought, dwindling harvests, and human wastefulness.
Newsnight's Science Editor Susan Watts reports.
18 Oct 2012
