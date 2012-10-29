Video

Two people are still missing after the 16-strong crew of the replica tall ship HMS Bounty was forced to abandon ship as Hurricane Sandy approached.

The US coastguard said it had rescued 14 crew members, after the ship started taking on water off the coast of North Carolina.

The search for the two remaining crew members is continuing.

The Bounty is a replica of the ship of the same name famous for the mutiny of its crew in the 18th Century.