Businesses and services in the north-eastern US are reopening after two days of closure forced by storm Sandy.
In downtown New York the effects of the storm are still being felt.
Roads and the subway system have been badly hit by flooding.
Laura Trevelyan reports from one of the affected routes.
31 Oct 2012
