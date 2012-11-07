Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election: The challenges facing President Barack Obama
US President Barack Obama has pledged to reach across the political divide as he basks in a clear election win over Republican Mitt Romney.
Matthew Price reports from Virginia on the challenges facing the president, as he embarks on a new term.
-
07 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-20243628/us-election-the-challenges-facing-president-barack-obamaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window