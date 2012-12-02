Media player
Bo inspects White House Christmas decorations
The Obamas' pet dog, Bo, has been filmed inspecting Christmas decorations at the White House.
Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, has lived with the First Family for four years. He was filmed padding from room to room, checking the festive displays, and encountering a larger-than-life statue of himself.
He is not the first presidential dog to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Other presidents have relied on man's best friend - often in times of trouble.
Zoe Conway reports.
02 Dec 2012
These are external links and will open in a new window