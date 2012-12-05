Media player
Strikes turn US ports into ghost towns
Clerical workers have been on strike at the US ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach for more than a week.
The strikes have brought operations to a screeching halt and shut down the major passage for goods from Asia.
Both sides are willing to sit down with a federal mediator, but the strike is still costing the US economy up to $1bn a day.
The BBC's David Willis reports from the port of Long Beach.
