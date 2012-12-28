Media player
US winter snow storm claims more lives
At least 15 people are reported to have died in a severe winter storm in the United States.
Blizzards have caused power cuts in southern and mid-western states, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled.
John McManus reports.
28 Dec 2012
