Reeva Steenkamp mother on moment she heard about death
The mother of Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot dead by her boyfriend Oscar Pistorius, has spoken of the moment she learned of her daughter's death.
June Steenkamp told the South African programme Carte Blanche that a man from the police station informed her of the killing.
"He said I'm sorry to have to tell you, but I don't want you to go up and read in the paper that she's dead," she said.
Laura Westbrook reports.
25 Feb 2013
