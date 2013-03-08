Sulaiman Abu Ghaith
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bin Laden 'aide' pleads not guilty to 9/11 charges

The man described as a spokesman for Osama Bin Laden has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the 9/11 attacks on the US, in a civilian court in New York.

Sulaiman Abu Ghaith, Bin Laden's son-in-law, has been described as a "mouthpiece" for the al-Qaeda leader and is charged with conspiracy to kill Americans.

Steve Kingstone reports from Washington.

  • 08 Mar 2013