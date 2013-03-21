Video

Twitter today celebrates its seventh birthday. With 200 million active users worldwide an estimated 400 million tweets are written each day on the micro-blogging site and it has even been credited with causing a revolution in journalism and politics.

Many commentators look to the role Twitter played in fuelling and driving the uprisings that arose in Tunisia and swept across the Arab region two years ago. More and more diplomats are increasingly turning towards social media which is seen as an important and powerful tool

The BBC's Lucy Hockings was joined by Alec Ross, who was the senior advisor for innovation to the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and has worked in digital diplomacy around the world.