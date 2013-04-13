Video

The parents of one of the victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School have used the US president's weekly address to make an emotional plea for gun control reform.

Francine and David Wheeler lost their son, Ben, 6, in the Newton, Connecticut shooting on 14 December 2012. He and 19 other children and six staff were killed when 20-year-old Adam Lanza opened fire at the school.

Mrs Wheeler urged people to push for reform "before our tragedy becomes your tragedy."