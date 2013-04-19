The father of the brothers suspected of carrying out Monday's bombing attack on the Boston Marathon has claimed he is "confident" that his children are innocent.

Anzor Tsarnaev said his children moved to the United States to escape persecution in Kyrgyzstan.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, remains at large after he escaped a shootout in which another suspect, his brother, died. Large parts of Boston remain on lockdown as the manhunt continues.