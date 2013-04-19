People across Boston and surrounding suburbs have been told to stay indoors amid a massive police manhunt for one of two men suspected of carrying out the Boston Marathon bombings.

Police are hunting Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, after he escaped a shootout where another suspect, his brother, died.

Both are said to be of Chechen origin and are reported to have moved to the United States about 10 years ago.

Sierra Schwartz is a former classmate of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School.

She said he was a bright student, and there was no sign that he would go on to carry out such a crime.