Missing women neighbour: 'We had to kick open the door'
Three young women who disappeared about a decade ago have been found alive in the US state of Ohio.
Amanda Berry disappeared aged 16 in 2003, while Gina DeJesus went missing at the age of 14 a year later.
They and Michele Knight, 32, who vanished in 2002 at the age of 20, were found in a house in the city of Cleveland, police confirmed.
Neighbour Charles Ramsey describes how they helped release the women.
07 May 2013
