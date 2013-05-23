US 'now using British-isms'

Video

Which British words are now commonly used by Americans?

Speaking to the Today programme's Evan Davis, Ben Yagoda a professor of English at the University of Delaware who writes a blog about British-isms that have entered language in the States, said people use British-isms when they want to sound a "little bit different" or "clever".

Dr Lynne Murphy, a reader in linguistics at the University of Sussex and author of the blog Separated by a Common Language, said that, when it comes to a difference between British and American English, "pronunciation-wise, we are getting much further apart".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 22 May 2013.