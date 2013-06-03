Bradley Manning court martial: Prosecution opens
A US soldier accused of passing hundreds of thousands of secret documents to the Wikileaks website has gone on trial.
Bradley Manning was originally arrested in Iraq more than three years ago.
He faces charges of 'aiding the enemy', which carry a mandatory life sentence without parole.
The former intelligence analyst has already pleaded guilty to ten lesser charges, saying he wanted to provoke a debate about American involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Mark Mardell reports.