As many as 100,000 people have had to flee their homes in western Canada amid heavy flooding.

Torrential rain and floodwaters have washed away roads and bridges and caused landslides in southern parts of the province of Alberta.

Communities around Calgary, Alberta's largest city, have been particularly hard hit, with a state of emergency declared in a large area to the south.

The mountain resorts of Banff and Canmore were left isolated after the Trans-Canada Highway was closed.

Sarah Pearson is a resident of Canmore who was evacuated from her home due to the floods.

Speaking to the BBC's Jamie Robertson from Canmore, she said that the amount of water running through the creek in the town was "really terrifying".