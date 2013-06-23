Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Calgary floods start to recede
More communities in the Canadian province of Alberta have been placed on flood alert as high water levels move downstream from the city of Calgary.
In Calgary, river levels have receded but the city remains under a state of emergency.
-
23 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window