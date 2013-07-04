Frying pan with egg in Death Valley
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Death Valley: Hot enough to fry an egg?

Death Valley in the US is considered the hottest place on Earth and in the middle of a heatwave, temperatures are pushing 50C (120F).

The BBC's David Shukman decided to test whether the heat was intense enough to fry an egg, by just placing the pan on the ground in the middle of the day.

  • 04 Jul 2013
Go to next video: 'Unprecedented' extremes of weather