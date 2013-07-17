Attorney General Eric Holder speaks to the National Convention of the NAACP
Trayvon Martin case: 'Stand your ground' law criticised by US attorney general

US Attorney General Eric Holder has told a major civil rights gathering that the controversial self defence law "stand your ground" should be reconsidered.

The law was used to acquit the Florida man, George Zimmerman, who shot dead an unarmed black teenager, Trayvon Martin, last year.

Jane Little reports from Washington.

