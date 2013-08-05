Boston bombings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why did Boston bomber hate the US?

One of the brothers suspected of carrying out the Boston bombings subscribed to radical right wing American literature about guns, government conspiracy theories and white supremacy.

The BBC's Panorama programme has learnt that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was reading right wing material before the attack.

It could challenge the perception of the brothers as straightforward radical jihadists.

Hilary Andersson reports.

  • 05 Aug 2013
Go to next video: Boston suspect pleads not guilty