Troubled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has apologised for obscene comments he made on live TV while denying he had offered oral sex to a female staff member.

The Canadian politician's comments, which he described as 'unforgivable', were broadcast on Thursday.

He also threatened to take legal action against those who had made claims about his drinking and drug use.

