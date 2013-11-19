Rob Ford
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford: In his own words

The Mayor of Toronto has repeatedly found himself in the media spotlight over a string of revelations about his private life.

The embattled Rob Ford recently admitted to smoking crack cocaine while in office before a video emerged which showed him threatening to kill someone.

BBC News has brought together a selection of the comments he has made to the media during 2013.

  • 19 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Toronto mayor 'receiving help'