Man dressed as Santa carried into ambulance
Man dressed as Santa shot with pellet gun in Washington DC

A man dressed as Santa Claus is recovering after being shot in the back with a pellet gun in Washington DC as he was giving out gifts.

Fire Department spokesman Timothy Wilson said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Someone dressed as fictional Christmas grump The Grinch continued with the planned toy giveaway.

