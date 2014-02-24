Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bird smashes through cockpit window in Florida
Pilot Rob Weber escaped with a cut to his head after a bird smashed through the windscreen of the Piper Saratoga he was flying.
After the incident, which was caught on the plane's camera, he was able to make a calm landing at Fort Myers' Page Field in Florida.
-
24 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window