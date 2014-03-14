Passengers leaving the plane
Video

Passengers leave plane on slides after landing gear collapse

More than 150 people were evacuated from a US Airways flight after a Florida-bound plane's front landing gear collapsed on a runway.

The incident halted flights at Philadelphia International Airport.

Pictures filmed by passenger Dennis Fee show those on board exiting the plane via inflatable ramps.

  • 14 Mar 2014
