More than 150 people were evacuated from a US Airways flight after a Florida-bound plane's front landing gear collapsed on a runway.
The incident halted flights at Philadelphia International Airport.
Pictures filmed by passenger Dennis Fee show those on board exiting the plane via inflatable ramps.
14 Mar 2014
