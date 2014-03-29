Media player
US mudslide search efforts continue
Hopes of finding more survivors following the mudslide in Washington State are fading.
Seventeen bodies have been recovered and at least one more has been found but not yet retrieved, according to officials.
Mariko Oi reports.
29 Mar 2014
