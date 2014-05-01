Rob Ford
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford 'to get help for substance abuse'

The controversial mayor of Toronto, who was filmed smoking crack cocaine, says he is taking leave of absence to seek treatment for substance abuse.

Rob Ford is running for office again, despite being stripped of many of his powers by the city council.

His decision to seek treatment comes after reports that a new video has surfaced, which appears to show him taking drugs.

David Willis reports.

