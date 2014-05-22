Video

A 25-year-old woman who went missing 10 years ago in California has been found alive after years of alleged sexual abuse, and her suspected captor has been arrested.

The unnamed woman told police she was forced to marry her captor and have his child.

Isidro Garcia, 41, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping, rape and false imprisonment.

Corporal Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department said Mr Garcia told the victim her family had given up looking for her.