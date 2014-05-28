Media player
Barack Obama: 'US has the right to protect its people'
US President Barack Obama has been outlining his vision for a new chapter in US foreign policy, which includes a $5bn (£3bn) fund to help other countries tackle extremists.
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point in New York, he said the US should ''never ask permission'' to protect its people.
28 May 2014
