U.S. President Barack Obama gives the commencement address at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 28, 2014 in West Point, New York
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barack Obama: 'US has the right to protect its people'

US President Barack Obama has been outlining his vision for a new chapter in US foreign policy, which includes a $5bn (£3bn) fund to help other countries tackle extremists.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point in New York, he said the US should ''never ask permission'' to protect its people.

  • 28 May 2014
Go to next video: Obama West Point speech in full