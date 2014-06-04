Video

A couple who decided to take the plunge and tie the knot, got more than they bargained for on their wedding day.

Dan and Jackie Anderson were posing for pictures with their groomsmen and bridesmaids when the jetty they were standing on collapsed.

While two lucky bridesmaids escaped, the rest of the party got soaked - an hour before the wedding.

As guests arrived for the ceremony in Crosslake, Minnesota, the bride and groom were still drying off, but the wedding went ahead as planned.