Veterans gather for D-Day anniversary
Seventy years ago Allied forces landed on the beaches in Normandy - heralding in the beginning of the end of World War Two.
D-Day commemorations are taking place in France and Great Britain to remember the thousands of servicemen and women who lost their lives during the operation.
The BBC's Robert Hall has been to visit some of the key battlegrounds - and speak to those who were there.
05 Jun 2014
