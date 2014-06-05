Police
A manhunt is under way in the Canadian city of Moncton after three officers were shot dead and two wounded.

Police said they were searching for Justin Bourque, 24, who was "armed and dangerous", and tweeted a picture of a suspect with weapons.

Constable Damien Theriault from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned residents to "stay inside and lock doors".

