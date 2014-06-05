Bowe Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl: US government defends Taliban deal

The US Secretary of Defence, Chuck Hagel, has defended the deal with the Taliban, that led to the release of the American soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

Senior Republicans had criticised the release of senior Taliban figures, saying it put American lives at risk.

A rally in the American soldier's hometown has been cancelled amid suspicions that he deserted his post.

Paul Adams reports.

