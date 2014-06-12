Media player
Hillary Clinton: Full Newsnight interview
The US should withhold military support for Iraq until certain preconditions are met, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has said.
In an interview with BBC's Newsnight, Mrs Clinton said Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki first had to show he was "inclusive" - seemingly conflicting with President Obama's statement that the US was looking at "all options" in Iraq.
Mrs Clinton also discussed the crisis in Ukraine, the Scottish independence referendum, and whether or not she will make a second run for the US presidency in 2016.
12 Jun 2014
