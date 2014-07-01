Video

The stereotype of a computer gamer is of a single man playing alone in his bedroom or basement.

But the reality is that women also play - and get obsessed with - massive multi-player online role-playing games. And thanks to technology it no longer has to be an isolating experience.

Molly and Pete lived hundreds of miles apart in the US and would probably have never met were it not for their shared obsession with World of Warcraft. Now they're married.

They spoke to the BBC about the stigma of finding real-life love in an imaginary universe.

