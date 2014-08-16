Baby giraffe Kamili at Houston Zoo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baby giraffes draw crowds to US zoos

Baby giraffes have been drawing crowds to two US zoos.

Houston Zoo's newest arrival Kamili - which means "perfect" in Swahili - made her debut on Friday.

She is a mere six feet (1.8m) tall, but giraffes are the tallest living land animals and can reach 19 feet (5.8m).

Meanwhile Gowon - Masai for "rain maker" - was released into the San Diego Zoo Safari Park after he had been kept in a protected area.

  • 16 Aug 2014
Go to next video: Panda triplets born in China