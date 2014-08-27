Media player
Video
US Black Hawk helicopters in fire-drill foam accident
A number of Black Hawk helicopters were left covered in foam after a fire drill went wrong at a US military base in Oklahoma.
The fire alarm system in an aircraft hangar was being tested when fire suppression equipment was triggered - filling the structure with foam and almost burying the nearby helicopters.
No injuries have been reported.
Andrew Humphrey reports.
27 Aug 2014
