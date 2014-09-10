Video

On 11 September 2013, the small community of Jamestown, Colorado, was almost wiped out by a historic flood. One resident was killed when his home was buried by a landslide.

Another seven people died in other parts of Boulder County as three days of torrential rain forced more than 3,000 people to flee their homes.

As part of the BBC Pop Up project, the BBC visited the small town to hear residents' remarkable stories of survival - and how a strong community spirit is helping them rebuild their lives.

Produced by the BBC's Matt Danzico and Benjamin Zand