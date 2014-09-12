One of America's most famous political families is back in the spotlight.

The Roosevelts were a family unlike any other - boasting two presidents in their ranks and one of the most influential first ladies in US history.

A new 14-hour documentary series chronicling the lives of Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt debuts on PBS on September 14.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien spoke to the producer of the film, Ken Burns.

Produced by Ashley Semler; Filmed by Ron Skeans; Edited by Bill McKenna

Film clips courtesy PBS