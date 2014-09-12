Bear cub on a golf course in Fairmont Hot Springs
Bear cub plays with pin on Canadian golf course

Andi Dzilums was out playing golf on the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in western Canada when he saw an unusual character enjoying the course.

He caught the moment a bear cub decided to play and run around with the pin.

