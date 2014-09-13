Rob Ford
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford drops re-election bid

Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has decided to withdraw from the race for re-election as leader of Canada's largest city.

He has been diagnosed with a tumour in his abdomen.

Mayor Ford previously admitted to smoking crack cocaine but refused to step down from his position.

Jane O'Brien reports.

