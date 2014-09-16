Two wildfires in California have forced hundreds of people to evacuate, including one lakeside town where almost two dozen buildings burned down.

Officials evacuated 1,000 residents out of about 400 homes in Oakhurst, Madera County Sheriff's spokeswoman Erica Stuart said.

The fire started near Yosemite National Park and quickly burned at least 320 acres (130ha).

Volunteer fire-fighter Captain Frank Bigelow said the area was experiencing "very extreme fire behaviour".