President Barack Obama has hailed the support of Arab nations in air strikes on Islamic State (IS) militants, saying, "This is not America's fight alone."

He was speaking hours after the US and Arab allies launched their first air strikes against IS in Syria. Activists say at least 70 IS militants and 50 other al-Qaeda-linked fighters were killed in the strikes.

Mr Obama has spent much of his presidency focusing on bringing American troops home from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. So how has the latest military intervention gone down with the US public?

The BBC's Matt Danzico spoke to residents in Boulder, Colorado, where our Pop Up team is reporting all September.

