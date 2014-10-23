Suspect next to car
Ottawa shooting: Footage 'shows Canada gun suspect'

Amateur footage appearing to show the suspect in Wednesday's Ottawa shooting has been released.

The images, submitted to Canada's Broadcasting Corporation, appear to show the alleged shooter leaving the war memorial site after Cpl Nathan Cirillo was shot.

The man, named as Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, then entered the country's parliament, where he was shot dead.

