Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ottawa shooting: Footage 'shows Canada gun suspect'
Amateur footage appearing to show the suspect in Wednesday's Ottawa shooting has been released.
The images, submitted to Canada's Broadcasting Corporation, appear to show the alleged shooter leaving the war memorial site after Cpl Nathan Cirillo was shot.
The man, named as Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, then entered the country's parliament, where he was shot dead.
-
23 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-29735570/ottawa-shooting-footage-shows-canada-gun-suspectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window