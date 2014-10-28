Residents of a Hawaiian village threatened by lava have begun evacuating as the flow reaches the first property in its path.

Two roads to Pahoa have been closed and a cemetery has already been overtaken by the flow from the Kilauea volcano.

People living in the path of the lava have been placed on alert, but some will be able to watch the destruction of their homes as a means of "closure".

Mileka Lincoln from Hawaii News Now said because the lava is burning at upwards of 2,000F (1,090C), fire fighters will not be attempting to save homes.