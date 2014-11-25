Media player
Ferguson riots: Timeline of events following ruling
The US town of Ferguson has seen rioting and looting after a jury decided not to bring charges over the killing of a black teenager.
Michael Brown was shot by a white police officer, Darren Wilson, on 9 August, sparking protests.
A police chief said violence in the suburb of St Louis, Missouri, was "probably much worse" than on any night since the teenager's death.
Here is a closer look at events over the last 12 hours.
25 Nov 2014
