The US town of Ferguson has seen rioting and looting after a jury decided not to bring charges over the killing of a black teenager.

Michael Brown was shot by a white police officer, Darren Wilson, on 9 August, sparking protests.

A police chief said violence in the suburb of St Louis, Missouri, was "probably much worse" than on any night since the teenager's death.

Here is a closer look at events over the last 12 hours.