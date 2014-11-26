President Barack Obama smiles at his his daughters Sasha and Malia after he pardoned "Cheese" and his alternate Mac (not shown)
Obama pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Mac and Cheese

President Barack Obama has carried out the annual White House tradition of pardoning two turkeys, preventing them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.

This year's lucky birds are called Mac and Cheese, a traditional Thanksgiving dish itself, and will live out their days in Virginia.

President Obama acknowledged it was "puzzling" that he did this every year, while the rest of his job was much more serious, but admitted he enjoyed it.

