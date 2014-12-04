Video

A grand jury has decided not to charge a New York City police officer over the death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a headlock by the officer.

Following the grand jury decision, crowds gathered in New York's Times Square to vent their frustration.

President Barack Obama said it "speaks to larger issues" between minorities and law enforcement.

Attorney General Eric Holder announced a federal investigation of potential civil rights violations in the case.

Addressing the National Action Network in New York, civil-rights activist Al Sharpton gave his reaction to the decision.