Protest outside NBA game where royal couple are guests

Protesters have gathered outside the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, where the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are attending a National Basketball Association game as part of their three day trip to America.

The protest is one of a series of street protests against police violence that began after a New York grand jury failed to indict a police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Ben Bland reports.

