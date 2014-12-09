Protest outside NBA game where royal couple are guests
Protesters have gathered outside the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, New York, where the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are attending a National Basketball Association game as part of their three day trip to America.
The protest is one of a series of street protests against police violence that began after a New York grand jury failed to indict a police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.
Ben Bland reports.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada